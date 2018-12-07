2020 Chevy Corvette C8.R, 2021 Land Rover Defender, SSC Tuatara: This Week's Top Photos

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R race car spy shots

Chevrolet's redesigned Corvette is shaping up to be one mean beast. This week we saw the racing version of the mid-engine car, the C8.R, testing under the cover of darkness at Florida's Sebring International Raceway. While the road car is expected on sale next year, the race car isn't expected to be ready until 2020.

2021 Land Rover Defender spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another vehicle spied this week was Land Rover's redesigned Defender, in both five- and three-door body styles. The redesign is the first for the iconic nameplate since the original was launched more than three decades ago, and judging by the spy shots Land Rover has a very handsome design for its latest go-anywhere SUV.

The only 1967 Shelby GT500 Super Snake ever produced

Muscle car fans will soon have a chance to own a significant piece of Ford Mustang history. The original 1967 Ford Shelby Mustang GT500 Super Snake, the only one ever built, is coming up for auction. This is the Goodyear demonstrator that was powered by a 427-cubic inch race engine lifted from a Le Mans-winning Ford GT40, and for the right price it can be yours.

2018 Ford Mustang GT (Matt Dayka/For Motor Authority)

We're quite sure there will be plenty of bidders for that piece of Mustang history, given the significance of the nameplate to America. We recently learned just what that significance entailed, as over two months the Motor Authority editorial team took a modern Mustang GT for an immersive road trip across the United States. In the process, we scratched the surface of what the pony car means to the country.

2019 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison

We also took a spin in the 2019 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison this week and found the added off-road goods made the mid-size pickup truck noticeably more formidable than the standard ZR2. But if it's a full-size truck that you need, you'll be interested in the redesigned 2020 Silverado Heavy Duty that Chevy revealed this week.

2020 Acura TLX Type S spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Sport sedan fans can look forward to the 2020 Acura TLX Type S, which stepped out in front of the camera for the first time this week. We'll likely see the car make its market launch in the second half of 2019. It's confirmed to be coming with a turbocharged V-6, most likely related to the unit in the NSX supercar.

SSC Tuatara pre-production prototype

Another vehicle due on the market in 2019 is SSC's long-awaited Tuatara hypercar, a pre-production version of which was spotted testing on public roads. SSC is confident of reaching a top speed of 300 mph. To get there, the Tuatara will rely on a bespoke 5.9-liter V-8 twin-turbocharged to the tune of 1,350 horsepower on regular gas and as much as 1,750 hp with E85.

Koenigsegg Regera in bare carbon fiber - Image via Keno Zache Photography/Carage

SSC rival Koenigsegg this week showed off a Regera finished in what the Swedish company calls Koenigsegg Naked Carbon, or KNC for short. As the name suggests, this is a pure carbon finish that's devoid of any clear coat. In fact, even the thin epoxy that normally coats autoclaved cured carbon fiber has been carefully removed by sanding and polishing, resulting in a surface that's not only tough but also has a unique carbon-metallic look.