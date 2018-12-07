2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition set for 2019 Detroit auto show

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser for 2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition debuting at 2019 Detroit auto show

Don't think the Lexus RC F is as sharp a tool as rivals like the BMW M4 and Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe?

Well, Lexus will soon silence the naysayers with a new track-focused version aptly named the RC F Track Edition.

The car is set to debut next month in Detroit at the 2019 North American International Auto Show and will be in showrooms later in 2019 as a 2020 model. However, we already have a good inkling of what to expect thanks to prototypes recently spotted testing in Germany. Lexus also previewed the car with 2016's RC F GT concept.

Look for downforce to be higher than the standard RC F thanks to new aerodynamic elements including a race car-style rear wing, plus an aggressive rear diffuser and extended front splitter. Both the weight of the car and the center of gravity will also be lowered thanks to carbon fiber used for the roof and hood. We also expect carbon-ceramic brake rotors to be fitted.

2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Extra power is also expected from the RC F's 5.0-liter V-8. The standard car is certainly no slouch, with its 467 horsepower and 389 pound-feet of torque of grunt resulting in 0-60 mph times well under 5.0 seconds, so the new track-focused model should be a scorcher. An 8-speed automatic will most likely be the only transmission, the same as the RC F.

The RC F Track Edition will be based on the updated RC introduced for 2019. The updates include new lights at both ends, better materials in the cabin, an updated infotainment system, and a sportier tune for the suspension.

Note, the RC F Track Edition will have a little internal rivalry in Detroit. Parent company Toyota will use the Detroit auto show for the debut of its reborn Supra. The action starts January 14 and you can access our full coverage on the show over at our dedicated hub.