Lotus to kick off revival with electric hypercar?

2018 Lotus Evora GT430

Since Zhejiang Geely Holding Group's acquisition of a controlling stake in Lotus just over a year ago, there's been very little detail in the way of an updated product roadmap for the British performance marque.

Before he stepped down in June, former Lotus CEO Jean-Marc Gales talked about two sports cars, one a replacement for the Elise and the other a high-end model possibly reviving the Esprit nameplate. The oft-rumored SUV was also mentioned.

Now Autocar has reported that an electric hypercar will be launched to restore Lotus' image as a genuine alternative to Porsche and Ferrari. Fellow Geely brand Polestar is already developing high-performance EV tech, which Lotus could leverage to position itself as a technology leader among exotic brands. Most rivals don't plan to have electric sports cars on offer until the middle of the next decade.

According to Autocar's Friday report, Lotus' electric hypercar, code-named Omega, will be extremely limited and come with a multi-million dollar price tag, thus making it a rival to electric hypercars like Rimac's C_Two and the upcoming Pininfarina PF0. An output of more than 1,000 horsepower is the target.

A concept is said to be coming next year and the production model to follow early next decade.

Geely is committed to Lotus and is reportedly spending as much as $2 billion on future developments, including potentially increasing its stake in the British firm from the current 51 percent. The remainder is owned by Malaysia's Etika Automotive.

Among the plans is the construction of a customer experience center at Lotus' Hethel headquarters, along with a new design and innovation center at Geely's existing design facility in nearby Coventry. Lotus could also get more than one SUV to help boost sales and fund the development of its future sports cars.

Stay tuned.