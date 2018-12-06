Audi marks 20 years of the TT sports car with special edition





The Audi TT turns 20 this year, and to mark the milestone Audi has a celebratory measure in store for the sports car.

The automaker will launch a TT 20 Years special-edition model, which was unveiled on Tuesday. It goes on sale next year as a 2019 model and mark the car's 20-year production run thus far.

Audi will build just 999 examples and a company spokesman confirmed to Motor Authority that a handful of them will reach the United States; 80 to be exact, split evenly between coupes and roadsters.

2019 Audi TT 20 Years special edition

Unique design traits are meant to recall the TTS Roadster concept that premiered at the 1995 Tokyo Motor Show. Specifically, the interior boasts moccasin brown leather upholstery, decorative leather strips and contrast stitching that mimic the show car's interior.

Each car also gains a "TT 20 Years" badge on the steering wheel and gear selector. The exterior benefits from 19-inch aluminum wheels finished in a glossy gray, and the special TT also boasts specially designed exhaust tailpipes, at least for Europe.

2019 Audi TT 20 Years special edition

The TT 20 Years will also come in two performance flavors: a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 that makes either 197 or 245 horsepower. The car will come with a standard 7-speed automatic transmission, but the more powerful engine opens up the option for a manual transmission. All-wheel drive is also available with the 245-hp option.

An available S-Line package will spice up the special edition with a racier body kit, sport seats, and a 0.4-inch lower ride height.

Details on the U.S.-spec car will be released closer to next year's market launch. Audi plans to launch the car in the first quarter of 2019 across Europe, meaning we'll likely have more information on the U.S.-bound car in the months to come.