Audi e-tron GT super sedan will star in "Avengers 4"

Dec 6, 2018

Audi e-tron GT concept

Audi e-tron GT concept

Ahead of the arrival of a production model, Audi plans to show off its latest pride and joy, the e-tron GT concept, on the big screen. Autoblog reported Tuesday that the electric super sedan will have a starring role in the fourth installment of the Avengers series.

For now, we'll refer to the film as "Avengers 4" since the movie doesn't have an official title, but Audi confirmed with the publication that the electric car would star alongside the Marvel superheroes. It's a pretty safe bet Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, will have something to do with the car. Downey Jr.'s character has a long history with Audi vehicles. The first "Iron Man" film featured an R8; the second placed an R8 Spyder by Stark's side; and the third film featured an R8 e-tron.

Audi e-tron GT concept

Audi e-tron GT concept

The news of the e-tron GT's appearance in the film also explains why Audi had Downey Jr. on hand at last week's 2018 LA Auto Show to help pull the wraps off of the concept, which made its debut at the show. 

Fans who get a look at the e-tron GT in the next Avengers film and like what they see will be delighted to learn that the concept is what we'll mostly receive with the production model. Audi design boss Mark Lichte said at a roundtable interview that the concept's design on display is almost production ready. He noted the concept features a metal sheet body, which indicates how far along the production process is. However, we won't see the production car debut until late 2020.

Audi e-tron GT concept

Audi e-tron GT concept

The e-tron GT itself is an electric car that shares its underpinnings with the Porsche Taycan, formerly known as the Mission E. Both electric sedans will share the Volkswagen Group's J1 platform, but Audi assured us in an interview that both cars will drive differently and share only one exterior component: the windshield.

We'll see likely catch a glimpse of the e-tron GT in the "Avengers 4" trailer that's expected to release in a few days.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Bullitt's Broadway Revisited: The two worlds for the iconic Ford Mustang and San Francisco Bullitt's Broadway Revisited: The two worlds for the iconic Ford Mustang and San Francisco
At Portland’s Cars & Coffee, the Ford Mustang still means America At Portland’s Cars & Coffee, the Ford Mustang still means America
GM patents mid-engine Corvette hatch with cooling techniques GM patents mid-engine Corvette hatch with cooling techniques
Maserati reveals Ghibli, Quattroporte, Levante Edizione Nobile special editions Maserati reveals Ghibli, Quattroporte, Levante Edizione Nobile special editions
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MH Sub I, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.