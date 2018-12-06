Audi e-tron GT super sedan will star in "Avengers 4"





Audi e-tron GT concept

Ahead of the arrival of a production model, Audi plans to show off its latest pride and joy, the e-tron GT concept, on the big screen. Autoblog reported Tuesday that the electric super sedan will have a starring role in the fourth installment of the Avengers series.

For now, we'll refer to the film as "Avengers 4" since the movie doesn't have an official title, but Audi confirmed with the publication that the electric car would star alongside the Marvel superheroes. It's a pretty safe bet Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, will have something to do with the car. Downey Jr.'s character has a long history with Audi vehicles. The first "Iron Man" film featured an R8; the second placed an R8 Spyder by Stark's side; and the third film featured an R8 e-tron.

The news of the e-tron GT's appearance in the film also explains why Audi had Downey Jr. on hand at last week's 2018 LA Auto Show to help pull the wraps off of the concept, which made its debut at the show.

Fans who get a look at the e-tron GT in the next Avengers film and like what they see will be delighted to learn that the concept is what we'll mostly receive with the production model. Audi design boss Mark Lichte said at a roundtable interview that the concept's design on display is almost production ready. He noted the concept features a metal sheet body, which indicates how far along the production process is. However, we won't see the production car debut until late 2020.

The e-tron GT itself is an electric car that shares its underpinnings with the Porsche Taycan, formerly known as the Mission E. Both electric sedans will share the Volkswagen Group's J1 platform, but Audi assured us in an interview that both cars will drive differently and share only one exterior component: the windshield.

We'll see likely catch a glimpse of the e-tron GT in the "Avengers 4" trailer that's expected to release in a few days.