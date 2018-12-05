VW ID R could tackle Nürburgring for electric-car record assault





2018 Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak race car

The Volkswagen ID R electric race car may have a new mission on its hands: Obliterate the electric-car lap record at the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

Anonymous sources close to the VW program told Autocar in a report this week that Volkswagen has its eyes on the electric-car lap record, which Chinese automaker Nio currently holds. The Nio EP9 set the record with a 6:45.9 time.

Romain Dumas drives the Volkswagen ID R at 2018 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

However, the sources added that internal simulations showed the ID R could be much quicker than that. How much quicker? Faster around the treacherous circuit than the Porsche 919 Evo. Porsche obliterated the all-time lap record earlier this year in a heavily modified 919 Evo as it prepared to say so long to the LMP class at Le Mans. The car and driver Timo Bernhard set a 5:19.55 lap time, which crushed the previous all-time record of 6:11.13 set in 1983.

Early simulations showed Volkswagen that a 5:30 lap time could be the baseline.

"There’s more to come, we’re sure," the insider told Auto Car.

The ID R came to life for the sole purpose of competing at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. The car was successful and smashed the old record of 8:13.878 with a 7:57.148 time. Driver Romain Dumas was behind the record-setting run, and he's reportedly on tap to set the Nürburgring record as well. Dumas is a four-time winner at the Nürburgring 24 Hours and previously raced for Porsche.

Romain Dumas drives the Volkswagen ID R at 2018 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

The ID R will also be modified to perform its best at the 'Ring, including aero tweaks for higher top speeds and changes to the electric drive system. The race car made 670 horsepower from a pair of electric motors and all-wheel drive at Pikes Peak this year.

The record attempt likely will take place in May after Autocar discovered VW had booked time at the track for exclusive test runs. Of course, any shot at the record largely depends on Mother Nature. VW hopes to have a credible record title in its hands as it prepares to launch the first of many electric ID-badged cars in Europe late next year.