Maserati Quattroporte, Ghibli recalled for damaged fuel lines





2015 Maserati Ghibli

Maserati Quattroporte and Ghibli owners should keep an eye on their mailboxes for a recall notice.

The Italian brand has recalled 6,301 Quattroporte and Ghibli sedans over potentially damaged fuel lines. The brand said in documents filed with NHTSA in November that the damaged fuel lines could result in a leak.

Of course, leaking gasoline in the presence of an ignition source increases the risk of a fire.

2015 Maserati Quattroporte GTS

The recall affects 2014-2015 models, per the documents, and the split is nearly even. Maserati said 3,110 Ghiblis and 3,191 Quattroporte models will need their fuel lines replaced.

The brand said the fuel lines may have been damaged during production by "foreign particles" present. The damage is likely on the inside of the fuel lines and begins as a scratch that could become a leak. Owners may see fuel droplets under the car or smell an increased scent of fuel. Otherwise, owners likely won't see any prior indication to an issue with the fuel lines.

Maserati will notify owners by mail and replace the fuel lines free of charge. Models that were subject to a prior recall that involved the fuel lines will not be included. The company said it expects to begin the recall on January 15, 2019.