2014 Mercedes-AMG G63 6x6 for sale in US for $1.69M





A few years ago, Mercedes-AMG showed off the wild G63 6x6—a G-Class with six wheels, three axles, and plenty of off-road chops. They've long been sold out after a run of 100 production vehicles, but one has surfaced for sale.

Listed on eBay in the United States, this 2014 Mercedes-AMG G63 6x6 has only seen one owner and 3,797 miles, and it features every option the company offered. According to Scottsdale Ferrari in Arizona, the dealership that listed the behemoth for sale, the original owner purchased the G63 6x6 for roughly $531,000 at the Dubai Auto Show. It is painted Diamond White offset by a black and red interior.

2014 Mercedes-AMG G63 6x6

Today, the dealer thinks the vehicle is worth a cool $1.69 million, its current list price. The original asking price for an example floated around $400,000. The dealer says it has all of the documentation and paperwork from Mercedes-Benz and the U.S. government after it was imported and registered legally in the country.

Like the other 99 G63 6x6s, this beast packs a 5.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 that sends 544 horsepower to all six wheels. Portal axles, locking differentials, and plenty of luxury round out the off-roader's highlights. Even with all of those goods, the G63 6x6 still isn't a match for hardcore snow, as one owner found out earlier this year.

2014 Mercedes-AMG G63 6x6

If the Mercedes-AMG G63 6x6 is a little too pompous, Hennessey Performance Engineering will gladly sell buyers a Ford F-150 based VelociRaptor 6x6. That starting price is $349,000 with just 50 planned this year. Not a Ford fan, either? HPE also has a Chevrolet Silverado-based Goliath 6x6 in the works as another alternative.