Electric cars could lead to end of FWD, say VW execs

Dec 3, 2018

Volkswagen ID Buzz Cargo concept

Volkswagen ID Buzz Cargo concept

The front-wheel-drive layout may be approaching the end of its heyday if the future VW execs imagine comes to pass.

In a roundtable interview at the 2018 LA Auto Show, Matthew Renna, North American head of e-mobility, said future electric cars will likely have their powertrains in the rear and use rear-wheel drive, Motor Trend reported last Friday.

Renna explained that gas engine cars have often have a front engine and front-wheel drive because it saves money, but putting the motor in the rear of an electric car would be cost neutral.

An electric car's drive unit is packaged much more efficiently than an internal combustion engine, and it's equally efficient to package said powertrain at the rear of the car. In the process, that "saves a few pennies of copper to lengthen the cable" versus packaging the powertrain at the front to create a front-drive car. Of course, two electric motors (one for each axle) creates an all-wheel-drive EV, which is also popular.

Volkswagen ID Buzz

Volkswagen ID Buzz

Even better: the rear packaging allows engineers to take advantage of a rear-drive layout's benefits. 

"If it's the same efficiency and the same cost, dynamics would prevail," Renna noted.

Christian Buhlmann, VW's head of product line communications, explained the physics. The starting torque is moved from the front axle toward the rear axle and "that's exactly where you need the torque to be in your acceleration moment," Buhlmann said. Therefore, it doesn't make much sense to only use the front axle with cars that produce so much instant torque—which is the case for nearly every electrified car.

Given the potential for additional electric torque, all-wheel drive will become just as popular when automakers package their electric powertrains.

VW plans for a slew of electric cars with 30 electric cars on the way by 2025. From the insight shared in LA, we can expect few, if not any, of the future cars to feature a front-drive layout.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE53 Coupe spy shots 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE53 Coupe spy shots
We built our own 2018 Ford Mustang GT this way; here’s why We built our own 2018 Ford Mustang GT this way; here’s why
2020 Acura TLX Type S spy shots 2020 Acura TLX Type S spy shots
2019 Volvo V60: Svelte Swedish wagon slips in under $40,000 2019 Volvo V60: Svelte Swedish wagon slips in under $40,000
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MH Sub I, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.