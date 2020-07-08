The upcoming Audi Q4 E-Tron battery-electric compact crossover SUV will spawn a more coupe-like version dubbed the Q4 Sportback E-Tron. A concept for the coupe-like version has been unveiled, and its good looks are expected to be faithfully transferred over to the planned production model.

The Mazda 3 sedan and hatchback will soon have a model packing a 250-horsepower turbo-4. The new version is called the Mazda 3 2.5 Turbo, and it also comes standard with a 6-speed automatic and all-wheel drive.

BMW is set to unveil its next-generation M3 and M4 in September. A prototype for the M3 has just been spotted and confirms the oversized, vertical-kidney grille from the latest 4-Series will also feature on the M3.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

