Ford plans to use the Bronco name to represent a family of vehicles, similar to what it did with the Mustang name, i.e. by slapping it on a battery-electric crossover SUV and possibly more models in the future. The Bronco family will consist of rugged, off-road-ready vehicles, and one of them will be a small SUV dubbed the Bronco Sport.

Still sad about the demise of the Ford Focus ST? Well, Mazda will plug the gap with a Mazda 3 hatchback powered by a turbocharged inline-4 and featuring standard all-wheel drive. The engine is the same 2.5-liter mill found in other Mazdas, meaning up to 250 horsepower on tap.

Audi recently launched a new division called Artemis to help accelerate the development of cars and technology by using a less bureaucratic style of management. The first project from Artemis is an EV due in 2024, and it may just be a flagship sedan.

