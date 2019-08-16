A redesigned TLX based on an Acura-exclusive platform and with an available Type S model is coming soon. We've spotted a prototype which reveals a design that's not unlike the stunning Type S Concept Acura revealed this week.

Ford's baby Bronco has also been spotted, and word on the street is that it will be called an Adventurer. The prototype is heavily camouflaged but we already know what the baby Bronco looks like thanks to a leaked photo that surfaced last November.

McLaren has released a teaser for a speedster model that will sit in the automaker's flagship Ultimate Series range. Just 399 are planned and the first example is due in 2020.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2021 Acura TLX spy shots

2021 Ford baby Bronco spy shots

McLaren's next Ultimate Series member is a speedster

2019 Audi E-tron earns IIHS' first Top Safety Pick+ award for an electric car

Original Lamborghini art car bows at Monterey Car Week

Hydrogen fuel-cell e-bike claiming longer range, quick refueling

1965 Aston Martin DB5 James Bond car sells for over $6M

Ford backtracks on Fiesta, Focus transmission claims, offers extended warranties

2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel costs far more than a Hemi V-8

Charging stations now outnumber gas stations in Britain