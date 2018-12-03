2019 Volvo V60, 2020 Acura TLX Type S, Porsche's next hypercar: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Volvo V60, Tarragona, Spain, June 2018

Volvo's V60 wagon receives a handsome redesign for the 2019 model year. Sales start in early 2019 and Volvo has revealed pricing. Unlike the related S60 sedan, which is assembled locally at Volvo's new plant in South Carolina, the V60 is sourced from Sweden.

Acura's bringing back its Type S performance badge, and the first of the new generation has been spotted. It's a TLX Type S that we expect on sale in 2019 as a 2020 model. Power will come from a turbocharged V-6 likely related to the unit in Acura's NSX supercar.

Porsche's head of motorsport and high-performance cars has dropped one of the performance targets for the company's next hypercar. He said the car will need to lap the Nürburgring in at least 6:30. You'll recall that Porsche's last hypercar, the 918 Spyder, was the first production car to crack the 7:00 mark when it arrived in 2013.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

