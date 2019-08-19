Acura is working on a redesigned TLX sedan and this time around there will be a sporty TLX Type S model.

Our spy shots show a test mule for the TLX Type S, with the new mechanicals hidden beneath the makeshift body of the current-generation TLX. Prototypes for the redesigned TLX with the new body have also been spotted.

2021 Acura TLX Type S test mule spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

This test mule was previously thought to be a prototype for a Type S version of the current TLX, though we now know Acura will use its redesigned TLX as the basis for the Type S. Both cars are expected on the market next year as 2021 models.

Looking at the test mule, we can see widened wheel arches (compared to the current TLX), quad-exhaust tips, and what appears to be a vented hood. Count on the car also coming with all-wheel drive, plus uprated tires, suspension and brakes. There are also appears to be an aggressive front fascia hidden beneath the camouflage gear, likely with a design similar to Acura's Type S Concept unveiled last week.

Acura Type S Concept

Acura plans to add multiple Type S models, and the TLX Type S as the first of the new generation is fitting as a TL, a predecessor to the TLX, was the last Acura to wear the badge. The TL Type S was last offered for 2008 and had a 3.5-liter V-6 good for 286 horsepower.

All Acura will say about the TLX Type S is that it will feature a twin-turbocharged V-6. We suspect the V-6 will be derived from the 3.5-liter twin-turbo in the NSX supercar, and that's a good thing. This test mule was being benchmarked against a 354-hp Audi S4 and 362-hp Mercedes-AMG C43, so you can imagine the performance level the engineers are targeting.

2021 Acura TLX Type S test mule spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Underpinning the redesigned TLX and the Type S it will spawn is expected to be the Acura-exclusive platform that debuted in the 2019 RDX. Key elements that are promising for the TLX Type S are the platform's improvements aimed at improving ride quality. For instance, more than 50 percent of the construction is high-strength steel for improved body rigidity, while ultra-high-strength steel rings the doors to make the structure even stiffer. You'll also find MacPherson strut suspension up front and a sophisticated a five-link independent setup in the rear.

Stay tuned for updates as development continues.