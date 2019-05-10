Mercedes-Benz has just introduced a redesigned GLE for 2020, and once again the mid-size crossover SUV will spawn a rakish GLE Coupe.

Prototypes for the redesigned GLE Coupe have been spotted for more than a year but more recently we started seeing prototypes for AMG-enhanced versions of the coupe-like crossover.

The lowered suspension and massive wheel and tire combo confirm the tester as a member of the AMG family, and the presence of round exhaust tips suggest we're looking at the entry-level model, i.e. the replacement for the current GLE43 Coupe.

Another giveaway is the single-bar grille up front. The fully fledged GLE63 Coupe should sport AMG's multi-slatted Panamericana grille.

The replacement for the GLE43 Coupe will feature GLE53 badging. The new name reflects the adoption of the same mild-hybrid system built around Mercedes’ new inline-6 engine that debuted in the 2019 CLS53 and has since appeared in a new GLE53 based on the regular GLE SUV.

The system, which also boasts an electric compressor, delivers a V-8-like 429 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque but with efficiency around 20 percent better than a V-8. In the GLE53 Coupe, it should result in 0-60 mph acceleration of around 5.0 seconds.

Mercedes-AMG GLE53

The GLE53 Coupe will also sport a 9-speed automatic transmission and rear-biased all-wheel-drive system.

As for the GLE63 Coupe, this should come with AMG’s familiar 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8, developing around 550 hp in standard tune and closer to 600 hp in spicier S flavor.

The redesigned GLE Coupe is due for a reveal later this year and should arrive in dealerships as a 2020 model. This GLE53 variant should trail it by several months and further out a plug-in hybrid GLE Coupe will join the fold.