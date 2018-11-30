Buy hard: 1954 Chevrolet truck built for Bruce Willis up for auction





Bruce Willis-owned 1954 Chevrolet 3100 truck

A custom 1954 Chevrolet 3100 truck built for and previously owned by action movie star Bruce Willis will hit the Barrett-Jackson auction block in January.

The auction listing said the truck was built for the Die Hard star in the early 1990s. He owned it until November 2014, when he sold it to a friend in Santa Monica, California, who then sold it to its current owner who lives in Alberta, Canada.

The truck looks to be in great condition. It has a 350cid V8 engine paired with a four-speed manual transmission. The listing did not state how many miles are on the engine, but it looked to be pristine.

The front clip was taken from a Chevrolet Nova and power disc brakes were added. A rear differential from a Nova was also installed.

A custom and air-conditioned interior awaits the next owner. Both seats are powered and are wrapped in camel-colored leather.

The truck is being offered with no reserve price.

Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale auction will begin January 12 and wrap up eight days later. For more information, check out the auction website.

This article, written by Carter Nacke was originally published on ClassicCars.com, an editorial partner of Motor Authority.