BMW is set to unveil its new M3 sedan and M4 coupe in September, and the automaker has finally confirmed the first details.

As expected, a 6-speed manual transmission will be offered, though only on the base M3 and M4. In fact, it will be the only transmission on the base M3 and M4 models. Buyers wanting an automatic, in this case an 8-speed, will need to upgrade to the M3 and M4's Competition grade.

Rear-wheel drive will be standard across the range. All-wheel drive will be made available for the Competition grade at a later date, BMW said. The AWD system is expected be the same rear-biased M xDrive configuration that debuted in the M5. It has a function that allows the driver to select a RWD mode at the push of a button.

Power will come from the same 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-6 that debuted in the 2020 BMW X3 M and X4 M. The engine will deliver 473 horsepower in the base M3 and M4 and 503 hp in the Competition grade. The Competition models will also have up to 479 pound-feet of torque. The same engine will power a new M4 GT3 customer race car that BMW is readying for the 2022 motorsport season.

Teaser for BMW M4 debuting in September 2020

The wheels will measure 19 inches in diameter as standard and come wrapped in Michelin's brilliant Pilot Sport 4S tires. The tires will measure up to 275/35 up front and to 285/30 at the rear.

As for styling, we know the M4 will feature a more aggressive take on the large grille with vertical kidneys that BMW introduced on its latest 4-Series. The M3 will get the same grille as the M4, to help set it apart from the regular 3-Series range.

2021 BMW 4-Series

Further out, BMW will add an M4 Convertible to the lineup, and possibly a new M4 Gran Coupe.

And while it's yet to be confirmed, we should see a repeat of the M4 CS, and potentially a new M4 CSL sitting in the same space as the former M4 GTS. Both of these hardcore models will likely arrive in coupe format only.