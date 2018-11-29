2020 Mercedes-AMG GT, 2020 Jeep Gladiator, BMW Level 5 self-driving car: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C

Mercedes-AMG's GT sports car has been updated, though you'll hardly notice the changes unless you're a die-hard fan. That's because most of the changes have taken place inside, with the car now boasting a digital dash and a new center console. It's also spawned a new GT R Pro range-topping model.

Jeep once again has a pickup truck in its lineup in the form of the Gladiator. The vehicle is essentially a Wrangler pickup, but there's much more to it than just the addition of a bed. Few trucks will likely be as capable off the road.

BMW's code-named iNext is a crossover SUV that will debut in 2021. It will arrive with Level 3 self-driving capability but BMW will be testing versions with Level 4 and even Level 5 self-driving systems. The automaker said fully self-driving cars will be technologically viable within the next couple of years but required map data and a sufficient regulatory environment may take many more years to develop.

Mercedes-AMG GT now with digital dash

2020 Jeep Gladiator debuts: Not just a Wrangler pickup truck

BMW says Level 5 self-driving car for public could happen by 2021

2019 Nissan Murano, Maxima debut with updated look

Ferrari builds bespoke SP3JC roadster on bones of F12 tdf

Trump vows retaliation against GM for layoffs

2020 Hyundai Palisade crossover revealed: Three-row SUV with family matters

2019 Mazda CX-5 nets 25 MPG combined with new turbo engine

2020 Kia Soul shocks at LA Auto Show, EV option revealed with 64-kwh battery

Mitsubishi Evo rally sedan morphs into electric crossover concept