Lynk & Co. 03 TCR race car hits the track for first time





2019 Cyan Racing Lynk & Co. 03 TCR race car

Ahead of its race debut in 2019, Lynk & Co. has begun tests for its 03 TCR racer. The brand shared on Wednesday that it's carried out the first tests at race courses in Europe, and drivers walked away pleased with the car's capabilities.

The 03 TCR racer will compete in the FIA-sanctioned World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) and Swedish team Cyan Racing has worked with Lynk & Co. to develop the new race car. Driving for Lynk & Co., a new brand under Chinese automaker Geely, and Cyan Racing will be Yvan Muller and Thed Björk. The latter was the 2017 WCTR champion.

2019 Cyan Racing Lynk & Co. 03 TCR race car

"Geely Group Motorsport has done a great job of development so far and we can't wait to get going as we no doubt are facing one of the toughest seasons in the history of touring car racing in 2019," Björk said after the first tests at Mantorp Park in Sweden and Estoril in Portugal.

WTCR gives Lynk & Co. a big stage as the brand prepares to launch in Europe next year. The brand has sold its 01 and 02 models in China since 2016. Lynk & Co. eventually plans to sell cars in the United States, too, but its launch date is unclear.

2019 Cyan Racing Lynk & Co. 03 TCR race car

As for the 03 sedan that forms the basis of the racer, it is closely related to the Volvo XC40 compact crossover, but the race car will have its own unique kit. Notably, the powertrain will make up to 350 horsepower. Regulations call for engines no larger than a displacement of 2.0 liters, but neither Lynk & Co. or Cyan Racing have disclosed full details.

The brand said it will continue to schedule test sessions into 2019 before the WTCR season kicks off in April. The 03 TCR will face stiff competition, however. Cyan Racing and the race car will battle racers from Audi, Alfa Romeo, Honda, Hyundai, Peugeot and Volkswagen.