2020 Porsche 911, 2020 Lincoln Aviator, 2019 Mazda 3: Today's Car News

2020 Porsche 911

It's finally here. The 992-generation Porsche 911 was unveiled overnight and we have all the juicy details. Only the Carrera S and Carrera 4S trims have been revealed but you can count on Porsche eventually adding close to two dozen all up.

We also were treated to the reveal of Lincoln's revived Aviator. The mid-size crossover SUV has been developed alongside a redesigned Ford Explorer that's also coming soon, and one of the powertrains is a plug-in hybrid setup boasting 450 horsepower and 600 pound-feet of torque.

Mazda has a new generation of the 3 compact on its hands. The car, which will once again be available in sedan and hatch body styles, has been announced with several engines including a diesel and the much-hyped SkyActiv-X which promises diesel-like fuel economy but with the cleaner emissions of a gas engine.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

