Alexander Albon to join Daniil Kvyat at Toro Rosso in 2019

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Alexander Albon

Scuderia Toro Rosso on Monday confirmed it has picked Alexander Albon to drive alongside Daniil Kvyat in the 2019 Formula 1 World Championship.

The Formula 2 driver replaces Brendon Hartley at the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing feeder team, with his appointment effectively finalizing the driver lineup for the 2019 season.

Force India is yet to announce a teammate for Sergio Perez next season, but it's a safe bet Lance Stroll, whose billionaire father Lawrence Stroll recently saved the team from bankruptcy, will join the squad eventually. Stroll is already driving for Force India at the current post-season tire test in Abu Dhabi.

Albon impressed Toro Rosso selectors with his strong performance in F2 this season. A start line collision in the final race ended his hopes, but he still finished third overall with a total of four wins. The title went to George Russell who will drive for Williams next season.

Like all his contemporaries, Albon started racing in karts. He joined the Red Bull driver development program in 2012 and in 2016 finished second in GP3 to his teammate Charles Leclerc, who has been picked for Ferrari next season.

Although born in London, Albon races under the Thai flag. It means the next season will be the first time a Thai driver has been on the F1 grid since Prince Birabongse competed in the 1950s.