Cadillac Escalade gets Sport Edition treatment for 2019

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Cadillac Escalade Sport Edition

Cadillac on Wednesday unveiled the 2019 Escalade Sport Edition at the 2018 Los Angeles auto show.

The Sport Edition model represents the first special edition available for the current Escalade, which arrived for 2015, and you'll easily recognize it by its black exterior accents.

Gloss black is used for the front grilles, window moldings, body side moldings and the rear fascia. The Sport Edition also features a dark shade, referred to as Midnight Silver, on its standard 22-inch wheels.

Inside, there's a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, heated leather steering wheel, heated and cooled front seats with heated second-row bucket seats.

The sole powertrain is a 6.2-liter V-8 rated at 420 horsepower. Buyers can choose between rear- and four-wheel drive, with either configuration resulting in 0-60 mph acceleration in under six seconds.

The 2019 Cadillac Escalade Sport Edition is offered in Luxury, Premium Luxury and Platinum trims and is priced from $84,790, including destination. Dealers will start accepting orders in early 2019.

For more L.A. auto show coverage, head to our dedicated hub.