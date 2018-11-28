BMW mulls second US plant

Nov 28, 2018
BMW X7 pre-production at plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina

BMW X7 pre-production at plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina

BMW is considering a second plant in the United States, the automaker's CEO Harald Krüger told Reuters in an interview Tuesday.

The plant would be for engines and transmissions and supply BMW's existing vehicle plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina and possibly the new vehicle plant that BMW will open in Mexico next year.

The Spartanburg plant has been hugely successful for BMW. It's the biggest BMW plant in the world, with 2017's total production coming in at 411,000 units, 70 percent of which were exported. The plant builds the X3, X4, X5 and X6 SUVs and has just started building the X7 as well.

Krüger said BMW is considering the new U.S. plant as sales in the region continue to grow, adding that the plant would help hedge against currently fluctuations.

Of course, it would also serve as a hedge against potential trade tariffs. Germany's Wirtschaftswoche (via Reuters) reported Tuesday that the U.S. is considering tariffs on cars imported from the European Union and could make a decision as early as next week.

