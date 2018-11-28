Pininfarina details “Pura” design language for future cars, PF0 hypercar almost fully revealed

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



The new Pininfarina car brand spun off earlier this year from the Italian design house and coachbuilder of the same name is working on a handful of models, all of them high-performance electric cars to be targeted at ultra-wealthy individuals.

Naturally, Pininfarina is turning to its parent company to craft the new look for the cars, a look that has been branded the Pura design philosophy. Pura, Italian for “pure,” is all about design purity, where form and function are one and the same.

“There is a purity in our ambition, the styling of our cars and our engineering focus on emissions-free sustainable performance,” chief designer of the Pininfarina cars division, Luca Borgogno, explained. “We have termed this Pura, and it will define everything we do in the coming years.”

Teaser for Pininfarina PF0 electric hypercar debuting at 2019 Geneva auto show

The first taste will come with the reveal of Pininfarina's first model, the code-named PF0 hypercar due next March at the 2019 Geneva auto show. The zero-emission Bugatti Chiron rival is promised with 0-60 mph times of less than two seconds and a top speed in excess of 250 mph. Pininfarina also boasts a range of more than 300 miles, though we'd wager that will only be achievable when driving at legal speeds.

The Pininfarina desigin division will be responsible for the production, of which no more than 150 examples are planned, while Rimac has been tapped to supply the powertrain. Rimac is the Croatian OEM that offers the 1,700-horsepower C_Two electric hypercar. Meanwhile, ex-Formula 1 driver Nick Heidfeld has been tasked with honing the PF0 on the track.

The Pininfarina car division said Wednesday that it will invest $22.5 million in the Pininfarina design division. The investment will underpin the design, development and production of the not only the PF0 but also further Pininfarina cars, one of which is known to be an SUV.