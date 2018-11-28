2019 Maserati Levante, Quattroporte, Ghibli march ahead with subtle updates





2019 Maserati Levante

Maserati has applied subtle updates to the Ghibli and Quattroporte sedans, as well as its sole SUV, the Levante, for 2019.

The updates were announced Tuesday ahead of the official presentation of the 2019 range on Wednesday at the 2018 Los Angeles auto show.

But, when we say subtle, we mean subtle. Each model now boasts a redesigned gearshift borrowed from the Levante Trofeo—the 590-horsepower super SUV the brand debuted earlier this year. The new gear selector has a "more intuitive" pattern, per Maserati, and shorter travel. Additionally, drivers can now operate the 8-speed automatic transmission in manual mode by moving the selector from right to left. The addition of a "P" button now places the Ghibli, Quattroporte, and Levante in park.

Other minor tweaks include updated graphics to the infotainment system, better ergonomics for the climate controls, and the addition of a full-grain Pieno Fiore leather option. The special leather is standard on Levante Trofeo models and offered on all Levante, Ghibli, and Quattroporte variants as an option. Buyers will have the choice of Pieno Fiore in red, black, or tan with unique stitching on the seats and double stitching for the door panels.

2019 Maserati Levante Trofeo

Interior veneer options expand by two for the Maserati sedans, while the Levante SUV gains three new options. Outside, the 2019 models gain a refreshed color palette, too. Ten colors are offered on the Quattroporte, and 11 round out the Ghibli and Levante's choices. A tri-coat deep dark Blu Nobile highlights the updated color selections.

Quattroporte buyers will also notice two subtle exterior changes to GTS models. Maserati has slightly refreshed the car's front grille and side skirts.

Finally, five new wheel designs in 20- and 21-inch measurements are offered. A new 22-inch wheel will be optional for the Levante and mirrors the wheels found on the Levante Trofeo. Luxury buyers that seek the black-out look will find the Nerissimo package offered on more exterior colors than last year as well.

