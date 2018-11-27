Italian plant will reportedly build sub-Renegade sized Jeep model

Nov 27, 2018

2019 Jeep Renegade

2019 Jeep Renegade

Jeep has plans for another model smaller than the current Renegade, and it appears an Italian plant will produce the vehicle.

Automotive News (subscription required) reported Monday that the Pomigliano factory near Naples will be home to the unnamed Jeep model. The facility currently builds the Fiat Panda, and we surmised earlier this year the new Jeep could share quite a bit with a new Fiat Panda Cross.

Don't expect to see the tiny Jeep make its way to North America, though. Its small size will keep it out of North American showrooms and the Renegade will remain the smallest offering. The 2019 Renegade will haul in updated looks, and the Renegade will gain a plug-in hybrid powertrain in early 2020.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles previously confirmed the Renegade would add a plug-in model and it will be built alongside the standard crossover at the Melfi plant in Italy. The Melfi plant is also scheduled to produce the Jeep Compass for Europe as FCA looks to fill underutilized production plants. The Fiat Punto was killed this year, according to the report.

Former FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne originally planned to fill underused Italian plants by the end of 2018 but admitted this past July the company would push that outlook to 2022. In addition to the increased Jeep model production, the Mirafiori plant will reportedly add an Alfa Romeo SUV based on the Maserati Levante. The same plant is reportedly the front-runner to assemble the next-generation Fiat 500 electric as well as a reborn 500 Giardiniera wagon.

