GM sedan cull, Genesis G90 facelift, VW electric van concept: Car News Headlines

2020 Genesis G90 (Korean spec)

General Motors dropped a bombshell on Monday by announcing plans to idle five vehicle plants in 2019, including three in North America. GM said the plants won't be allocated new products, which will spell the end of the line for several sedans built at the plants.

Genesis has given its G90 flagship a major update. The new look was previewed on the Essentia coupe concept unveiled at the 2018 New York auto show and is characterized by a trapezoidal grille and flat, dual-bar headlights.

Volkswagen is bringing back the Microbus in electric guise early next decade. The automaker recently previewed the design with its ID Buzz concept, and at this week's 2018 Los Angeles auto show we'll get another preview, this time of a commercial version.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

