4 minutes is enough charge time to add 62 miles to the Porsche Taycan's range

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



The Porsche Taycan due out late next year will be among the first production cars with an 800-volt electrical system. It means the electric sport sedan will be able to take advantage of the new generation of high-speed, 350-kilowatt charging stations, which Porsche is already installing at some of its dealerships.

In an interview with Welt am Sonntag published Saturday (via Bloomberg), Porsche CEO Oliver Blume provided some insight into how quickly Taycan owners will be able to charge their cars.

He said a charge of less than 20 minutes would net a range of about 400 kilometers (248 miles), and for individuals extremely short on time, charging for just four minutes would net about 100 km (62 miles). That's substantially faster than with existing electric cars, including those from Tesla.

Blume also provided some insight into targets for next-generation battery technology due on the market in about a decade. He said the technology would allow for quicker charge times than what's currently available and a range approaching 1,000 km (620 miles) on a single charge.

Production of the Taycan will take place at a new facility being established at Porsche's main plant in Zuffenhausen, Germany. A Taycan wagon has been confirmed to join the sedan and there are rumors an open-top Targa option will be added as well.