4 minutes is enough charge time to add 62 miles to the Porsche Taycan's range

Nov 27, 2018
Follow Viknesh

Prototype for Porsche Taycan, the production Mission E

The Porsche Taycan due out late next year will be among the first production cars with an 800-volt electrical system. It means the electric sport sedan will be able to take advantage of the new generation of high-speed, 350-kilowatt charging stations, which Porsche is already installing at some of its dealerships.

In an interview with Welt am Sonntag published Saturday (via Bloomberg), Porsche CEO Oliver Blume provided some insight into how quickly Taycan owners will be able to charge their cars.

He said a charge of less than 20 minutes would net a range of about 400 kilometers (248 miles), and for individuals extremely short on time, charging for just four minutes would net about 100 km (62 miles). That's substantially faster than with existing electric cars, including those from Tesla.

Blume also provided some insight into targets for next-generation battery technology due on the market in about a decade. He said the technology would allow for quicker charge times than what's currently available and a range approaching 1,000 km (620 miles) on a single charge.

Production of the Taycan will take place at a new facility being established at Porsche's main plant in Zuffenhausen, Germany. A Taycan wagon has been confirmed to join the sedan and there are rumors an open-top Targa option will be added as well.

HI-RES GALLERY: Prototype for Porsche Taycan, the production Mission E
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

VW ID Buzz Cargo concept to debut at 2018 LA auto show, production version targeted for 2022 launch VW ID Buzz Cargo concept to debut at 2018 LA auto show, production version targeted for 2022 launch
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLB35 spy shots 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLB35 spy shots
4 minutes is enough charge time to add 62 miles to the Porsche Taycan's range 4 minutes is enough charge time to add 62 miles to the Porsche Taycan's range
Audi e-tron GT concept set for 2018 LA auto show Audi e-tron GT concept set for 2018 LA auto show
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MH Sub I, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.