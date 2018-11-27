Follow Viknesh Add to circle



The fifth model from Volvo sister company Lynk & Co. has been spotted. The car is a compact crossover SUV with a coupe-like profile, the first time the body style has been used on a model in the compact segment.

Due out in late 2019, it's expected the car will be called an 05. Lynk & Co. is also developing a compact hatch that is expected to be called the 04.

All of Lynk & Co.'s models ride on the CMA platform for compact cars developed by Volvo in partnership with parent company Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. Volvo uses the CMA for its own range of compact cars starting with the recently launched XC40.

2020 Lynk & Co. 05 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The powertrain lineup for the 05 is expected to consist of inline-3 and -4 engines as well as a plug-in hybrid setup. The latter will combine a 1.5-liter inline-3 with an electric motor at the front axle. A pure electric powertrain is also a possibility. Drive in most 05s should be to the front wheels only, via an eight-speed automatic.

It was only in 2016 that Geely launched the new global brand Lynk & Co. in China with the 01 compact crossover. Since then we've seen Lynk & Co. add the 02 compact crossover and 03 compact sedan, as well as announce European sales starting in 2019.

Sales in the United States are also planned though Lynk & Co. is yet to confirm timing. The current trade dispute between the U.S. and China likely won't help as most of Lynk & Co.'s lineup will be built in China.