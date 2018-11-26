Rivian R1T, Mercedes-AMG GLC63 S, Honda Urban EV: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Rivian R1T electric pickup concept

American electric car startup Rivian has unveiled its first product. It's a mid-size pickup truck offering 750 horsepower and a battery with up to 180 kilowatt-hours of capacity, or enough for more than 400 miles of range on a single charge. A seven-seat SUV variant is also coming.

Mercedes-AMG's GLC63 S is now the fastest SUV around the Nürburgring. An AMG engineer managed to crack the old record held by the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio during some routine testing last week.

Honda engineers are out testing the production version of the uber-cute Urban EV concept. Judging by our spy shots, the car will be a virtual carbon copy of the concept, right down to the cameras in lieu of side mirrors.

Rivian R1T electric pickup revealed ahead of 2018 LA auto show, R1S SUV coming too

Mercedes-AMG GLC63 S smashes Alfa Romeo Stelvio's 'Ring record

2019 Honda Urban EV spy shots

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2.7 first drive review: Daring to be different

Nissan, Mitsubishi drop Carlos Ghosn as chairman following his arrest

Chinese company begins production of solid-state batteries, possibly for cars

2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA35 spy shots and video

Volvo's bare LA auto show stand to hint at car-free future

Mika Häkkinen drives the McLaren F1 GTR Le Mans winner

2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid: At 39 mpg, the highest-mileage SUV without a charge port