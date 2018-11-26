Rivian R1T, Mercedes-AMG GLC63 S, Honda Urban EV: Today's Car News

News
First Drives
Auto Shows
Spy Shots
Car Tech
Rivian R1T electric pickup concept
American electric car startup Rivian has unveiled its first product. It's a mid-size pickup truck offering 750 horsepower and a battery with up to 180 kilowatt-hours of capacity, or enough for more than 400 miles of range on a single charge. A seven-seat SUV variant is also coming.
Mercedes-AMG's GLC63 S is now the fastest SUV around the Nürburgring. An AMG engineer managed to crack the old record held by the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio during some routine testing last week.
Honda engineers are out testing the production version of the uber-cute Urban EV concept. Judging by our spy shots, the car will be a virtual carbon copy of the concept, right down to the cameras in lieu of side mirrors.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
Rivian R1T electric pickup revealed ahead of 2018 LA auto show, R1S SUV coming too
Mercedes-AMG GLC63 S smashes Alfa Romeo Stelvio's 'Ring record
2019 Honda Urban EV spy shots
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2.7 first drive review: Daring to be different
Nissan, Mitsubishi drop Carlos Ghosn as chairman following his arrest
Chinese company begins production of solid-state batteries, possibly for cars
2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA35 spy shots and video
Volvo's bare LA auto show stand to hint at car-free future
Mika Häkkinen drives the McLaren F1 GTR Le Mans winner
2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid: At 39 mpg, the highest-mileage SUV without a charge port
Email This Page