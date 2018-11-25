Bruce Canepa says Porsche is the ultimate drivers car





Opinions vary greatly on what makes the ultimate driver's car, but when Bruce Canepa speaks, we listen up. The former professional racer makes the case that Porsche is the best of the best in a new video collaboration with video game "CSR Racing."

Those who don't know Canepa, we'll provide a quick debrief. The racer competed in numerous motorsport disciplines throughout his life, which includes IMSA GT, sprint car racing, the Trans-Am Series, and a jaunt at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. Notably, he placed third at the 24 Hours of Daytona in 1979. Today, Canepa operates a sports car and race car restoration center in California.

Naturally, Canepa has driven a lot of cars. But, he says his Porsche love affair always burns stronger. He notes the sounds, driver feeling, nimbleness, and overall performance are a few overarching reasons why he's stuck by Porsche for the majority of his life. To Canepa, a Porsche does everything he wants from a car. Again, everyone's opinion will differ, but the former racer also believes Porsche design is downright timeless.

We're treated to plenty of B-roll footage that shows some of Canepa's Porsches, but he spends quite a bit of time on one in particular—and for good reason. He owns a Porsche 959, widely regarded as the first "supercar."

Canepa got behind the wheel of a 959 in 1987 and from there, he was determined to find a way to register the car in the United States. He and his team ended up working with a law firm that helped make a bill to be passed by the U.S. Congress to create a new regulation—one that would make an exception to legally drive the car based on its historical significance.

Aside from the precious insight into the 959 and Canepa's Porsche opinions, we're also treated to some wonderful sights and sounds of the 959. And we can't ever get enough of those. Have a look at the video above.