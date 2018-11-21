Caged fury: Club Sport Package makes Porsche 911 GT2 RS even racier





Porsche 911 GT2 RS Club Sport Package

Porsche's 911 GT2 RS is the most track-focused model the brand sells today, but the German luxury marque has added a new package that doubles down on the car's track-focused nature.

Called the Club Sport Package, Porsche said the new option notably adds an FIA-approved steel roll cage in the rear. Per the brand, the roll cage is screwed into the body right behind the front seats. Other additions include a fire extinguisher with an aluminum mounting bracket and a red 6-point seatbelt harness for the driver. Finally, the Club Sport Package adds the capability to install a battery master switch.

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS

All of the parts are FIA-approved and both the battery master switch and a front bracket for the roll cage can be bought separately from the Porsche Motorsport Department.

Porsche offers the Club Sport Package as a no-cost option to buyers, which is a nice perk considering they spend more than a quarter million dollars on this car. Even better, the package can be combined with a variant of the Weissach Performance Package. The Weissach pack's goodies shave 66 pounds from the car's weight thanks to magnesium wheels and carbon-fiber body panels. Should a buyer opt for the Club Sport and Weissach Packages, the latter's titanium roll cage is swapped for the FIA-approved steel cage.

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS

The safety equipment and track-focused upgrades don't include any changes to the suspension or powertrain. The 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged flat-6 engines still makes 694 horsepower. Not that the figure was ever disappointing. The car's track prowess was enough to make the 911 GT2 RS the king of the Nürburgring Nordschleife. That is, until the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ came along to claim its lap record.