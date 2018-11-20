Watch the Ford GT strut its stuff on the dyno





Hennessey Performance Engineering strapped founder John Hennessey's 2018 Ford GT Heritage Edition to the dyno to see just how powerful the supercar really is.

The GT laid down an impressive 581 rear-wheel horsepower and 513 pound-feet of torque. The GT's twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 engine officially makes 647 horsepower at the crank, which shows the car sports about a 10 percent drivetrain loss by the time the ponies make their way to the wheels. Ten to 15 percent is typical.

Usually, we like to describe the raucous noises that come from one of HPE's cars when it makes its way to the dyno. But, the second-generation Ford GT simply doesn't produce those kinds of sounds. It doesn't sound bad. It's just not as aurally pleasing as the previous car's 5.4-liter supercharged V-8. Not by a long shot. We wouldn't even describe the GT's engine note as particularly exotic.

We don't know if HPE has plans to open up this GT and add more power, but the company typically straps cars to the dyno for baseline figures before it makes changes. We're sure plenty of power can be unlocked.

For those who really dig the GT Heritage Edition's looks, HPE has also built Mustang and F-150 Heritage Editions.

Both cars feature bright red paintwork and racing numbers inspired by the GT Heritage Edition. Ford revealed the Heritage Edition GT in 2017 to commemorate the 1967 Le Mans-winning GT40 driven by A.J. Foyt and Dan Gurney. That was the second car to win at Le Mans during Ford's historic four-year run. HPE's F-150 Heritage Edition makes a healthy 787 hp, while HPE built the Mustang to celebrate its10,000th car and it boasts 808 hp.

Check out the GT on the dyno in the video above.