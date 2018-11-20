2019 Kia K900 coddles buyers for $60,895





2019 Kia K900

The 2019 Kia K900 will do its best to sway buyers away from established luxury marques with a $60,895 base price, including the destination charge. That's about $10,000 more than a previous-generation K900 cost.

However, we found the second-generation K900 much improved over the soft and wallowy first-generation car. Thank the Kia Stinger's architecture for the dramatically different driving dynamics. The K900 is no athlete like the Stinger, but it won't recall Buicks of the 1990s.

We digress. The $60,895 price earns buyers a load of standard equipment that still cements the sedan as a relative value compared to competitors. Nappa leather surfaces, metal veneers, and a buyer's choice of five different open-pore matte woods cocoon occupants; the seats are heated and cooled; and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen provides the heart of the K900's connectivity. Said infotainment unit runs Kia's UVO Luxe system, an exclusive modem-based navigation system with a handful of remote commands.

2019 Kia K900

Drivers can use a smartphone to control the cabin temperature, find their K900 via a "Find My Car" feature, and even contact a dedicated service representative via a VIP phone line.

An optional VIP package includes a 12.3-inch LCD instrument cluster, a 14-way power-adjustable rear seat on the passenger side and a 12-way adjustable rear seat on the driver side, tri-zone automatic climate control, wireless phone charging, and a suede headliner. Either the beige or sienna brown interior packages are no-cost options.

2019 Kia K900

Every K900 arrives with a 3.3-liter turbocharged V-6 engine. The previous 5.0-liter V-8 option was scrapped as Kia engineers said it put too much weight on the car's front end. The turbocharged V-6 will be familiar, as it's also shared with the Kia Stinger and the Genesis G70.

The 2019 Kia K900 is on sale now.