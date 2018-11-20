2019 Ford F-150 Raptor, 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro, Lamborghini Urus ST-X: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Ford F-150 Raptor

Ford continues to raise the performance pickup bar with its F-150 Raptor. It's still the only factory full-size truck where its maker actually encourages you use it to make jumps, and with the upgrades to the 2019 model the Raptor is now even better at handling massive air.

Mercedes-AMG is almost ready to show us a more hardcore version of its GT sports car. The car, known as the GT R Pro, debuts next week at the 2018 Los Angeles auto show. No, this isn't the replacement for the long-awaited Black Series model. The Black is still coming, though not for another year or two.

Lamborghini is set to launch a new one-make race series for its Urus SUV. This week its Squadra Corsa motorsport division unveiled a concept previewing the new racing SUV for the series.

