Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro racing to LA auto show

Nov 20, 2018
Teaser for Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro debuting at 2018 Los Angeles auto show

Mercedes-AMG will use next week's 2018 Los Angeles auto show to introduce an updated GT sports car range, and among the fleet will be a new flagship model: the GT R Pro.

The limited-edition model is based on the track-focused GT R added for 2018 but brings even more goodies aimed at slashing lap times. All AMG is saying for now is that the car has been developed using lessons learned from the Affalterbach tuner's GT3 and GT4 racing programs.

While no further details have been released, we know from spy shots of prototypes the car will benefit from a more aggressive front splitter, new flics on the front fascia, and a revised rear wing. We also expect increased power from its 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8, and possibly reduced weight thrown in the mix as well.

AMG boss Tobias Moers has previously referred to the car as a “clubsport” package, i.e. something to enhance on-track performance but not to meet any specific competition rules. Note, this isn't the replacement for the long-awaited Black Series model. The Black is still coming, though not for another year or two.

As for the rest of the updated GT range, the cars will feature subtle tweaks to their styling and possibly some extra power. The interiors will also be updated to match the high-tech look featured in AMG's recently launched GT 4-Door Coupe.

The L.A. auto show opens its doors November 28. To learn about some of the other vehicles set to appear, head to our dedicated hub.

