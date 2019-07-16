Mercedes-AMG used the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show to introduce its updated 2020 GT sports car range, and among the fleet was a new flagship model: the GT R Pro.

The limited-edition model is based on the track-focused GT R added for 2018 but brings even more goodies aimed at slashing lap times. We're talking a Nürburgring lap time of 7.04.632, which is among the fastest times for a traditional front-engine, rear-wheel-drive car.

Just 750 are destined for production and fans in the United States will need to front up $200,645‬ to own one.

The GT R Pro doesn't offer any extra power than the GT R on which it is based, so the car's 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 churns out 577 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.5 seconds and top speed of 198 mph.

Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro

Where the GT R Pro differs are the weight-saving mods, new suspension, and aerodynamic fine-tuning for more downforce. The latter is made possible by new carbon fiber elements including the flicks on the front fascia and the huge front splitter with aluminum supports.

The GT R Pro also comes with racing stripes finished in Gloss Light Green when combined with the Selenite Gray Magno exterior, as shown here, or stripes in Matte Dark Gray with all other exterior colors. The unique accent stripes can also be omitted, if desired.

Like all 2020 GTs the GT R Pro features an interior that matches the high-tech look first seen in AMG's GT 4-Door Coupe. This includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25 touchscreen display for the infotainment, and a center console where the buttons are arrange in a V-8 pattern and feature small touch-sensitive displays.

Deliveries of the GT R Pro are scheduled to commence in late 2019. Note, AMG is already working on a faster version, which could end up being called a GT R Evo. A GT Black Series is also expected at some point.