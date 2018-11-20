Champagne Carbon crafts a bespoke bottle for Bugatti's 110th birthday

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Champagne Carbon ƎB.01

Champagne Carbon, the beverage company with those ridiculous but awesome carbon fiber bottles of bubbly that Formula 1 drivers shower themselves with on the podium, has teamed up with Bugatti to develop a bespoke bottle celebrating the automaker's 110th anniversary in 2019.

Champagne Carbon CEO Alexandre Mea visited Bugatti's headquarters in Molsheim, France last week to formalise the partnership between the two French luxury brands. There, he met Bugatti CEO Stephan Winkelmann and tested out a Chiron.

As part of the event, one of Bugatti's Chirons finished in visible carbon fiber was parked next to a special bottle of the new ƎB.01 Champagne. ƎB, of course, is Bugatti's stylized format for “EB,” the initials of Bugatti founder Ettore Bugatti. .

Stephan Winkelmann (left) and Alexandre Mea

The Champagne consists of 90 percent Chardonnay and 10 percent Pinot Noir, with the vintage, in this case 2002, the same period Bugatti was working at full speed on its revival and development of the Veyron.

It isn't clear if bottles of the ƎB.01 Champagne will be offered up to sale to the general public, or whether you'll need to be an existing Bugatti owner to purchase one. One of Champagne Carbon's standard bottles starts from around $3,000, so anyone getting their hands on the ƎB.01 will definitely want to save it for a special occasion.

Champagne Carbon was established six years ago but is related to a company that's been making wine since the 1800s. Its Champagne is stored in a glass bottle that is wrapped in carbon fiber. The wrapping process requires a meticulous method to maintain the mandatory Champagne bottle shape, which is why Champagne Carbon charges so much per bottle.