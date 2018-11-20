Champagne Carbon crafts a bespoke bottle for Bugatti's 110th birthday

Nov 20, 2018
Follow Viknesh

Champagne Carbon ƎB.01

Champagne Carbon ƎB.01

Champagne Carbon, the beverage company with those ridiculous but awesome carbon fiber bottles of bubbly that Formula 1 drivers shower themselves with on the podium, has teamed up with Bugatti to develop a bespoke bottle celebrating the automaker's 110th anniversary in 2019.

Champagne Carbon CEO Alexandre Mea visited Bugatti's headquarters in Molsheim, France last week to formalise the partnership between the two French luxury brands. There, he met Bugatti CEO Stephan Winkelmann and tested out a Chiron.

As part of the event, one of Bugatti's Chirons finished in visible carbon fiber was parked next to a special bottle of the new ƎB.01 Champagne. ƎB, of course, is Bugatti's stylized format for “EB,” the initials of Bugatti founder Ettore Bugatti. .

Stephan Winkelmann (left) and Alexandre Mea

Stephan Winkelmann (left) and Alexandre Mea

The Champagne consists of 90 percent Chardonnay and 10 percent Pinot Noir, with the vintage, in this case 2002, the same period Bugatti was working at full speed on its revival and development of the Veyron.

It isn't clear if bottles of the ƎB.01 Champagne will be offered up to sale to the general public, or whether you'll need to be an existing Bugatti owner to purchase one. One of Champagne Carbon's standard bottles starts from around $3,000, so anyone getting their hands on the ƎB.01 will definitely want to save it for a special occasion.

Champagne Carbon was established six years ago but is related to a company that's been making wine since the 1800s. Its Champagne is stored in a glass bottle that is wrapped in carbon fiber. The wrapping process requires a meticulous method to maintain the mandatory Champagne bottle shape, which is why Champagne Carbon charges so much per bottle.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

McLaren Special Operations creates F1 GTR-inspired 720S "Stealth" McLaren Special Operations creates F1 GTR-inspired 720S "Stealth"
Jay Leno drives Touring Superleggera's Maserati-based Sciadipersia Jay Leno drives Touring Superleggera's Maserati-based Sciadipersia
2019 Ford F-150 Raptor first drive review: Smarter, faster, still king 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor first drive review: Smarter, faster, still king
Lamborghini previews one-marque racing SUV with Urus ST-X concept Lamborghini previews one-marque racing SUV with Urus ST-X concept
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MH Sub I, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.