2020 Aston Martin DBX, 2020 Audi RS 7, 2020 BMW M340i: This Week's Top Photos

2020 Aston Martin DBX prototype

Aston Martin finally gave us a look at its long-awaited SUV, which the automaker has confirmed will be called a DBX. Some readers will recall that DBX was also the name of a 2015 concept vehicle previewing the SUV. A launch date is pegged for late 2019.

2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1

We named the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 the Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2019. Overwhelmed by its power, blown away by its dynamics, and stirred by its Hot Wheels-like design, the car is hard to beat, especially considering the amount Chevy is asking.

2020 Audi RS 7 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

One of the vehicles we spied this week was Audi Sport's new RS 7 based on the second-generation Audi A7. The current model is one of the most potent four-doors on the market, and the new one's set to lift the bar even higher.

Ferrari F40 Tribute by Samir Sadikhov

What might the Ferrari F40 have looked like if it was launched today? A budding designer by the name of Samir Sadikhov attempted to come up with the answer. The result was his F40 Tribute, which does a good job of honoring the Ferrari icon without blatantly copying its lines.

2020 BMW M340i xDrive

BMW revealed what looks to be the sweet spot in the new 3-Series range. The car is the M340i, an M Performance model with a 382-horsepower six and some pretty sophisticated chassis technology. Both rear- and all-wheel drive will be offered, but unfortunately no manual transmission. The automaker also showed the new 3-Series' 330e plug-in hybrid model.

Ford F-150 RTR concept, 2017 SEMA show

Vaughn Gittin Jr. and his team at RTR Vehicles this week confirmed plans to launch a performance pickup truck based on the Ford F-150. Arriving in early 2019, the truck is essentially the production version of 2017's F-150 RTR concept.

1965 Ford Mustang bearing VIN 5F07U100002

You're looking at the very first Ford Mustang coupe ever built. It's a pre-production version of the original Mustang that some how got into public hands, and it will soon go under the hammer. Interestingly, the car was used in video shoots for the upcoming “Ford v. Ferrari” movie starring Matt Damon and depicting Ford's motorsport battles with Ferrari during the 1960s.

HRE 3D printed titanium wheels

HRE this week revealed a 3D-printed wheel made from titanium. The wheel is still a prototype but the technology behind it enables much more complex designs to be created and has the potential to lead to wheels customized by the owner.