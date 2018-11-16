Chevy Corvette ZR1 named Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2019, Aston Martin DBX prototype, 2019 Hyundai Veloster N priced: The Week In Reverse





2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1

We named the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 the Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2019; Aston Martin confirmed the DBX name for its SUV and showed it in prototype form; and Hyundai priced the Veloster N, its first hot hatchback for North America. It's the Week in Reverse, right here on Motor Authority.

The 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 outdid a list of fierce rivals to become the Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2019. The super Corvette beat out four other worthy finalists: the Audi RS 5, BMW M5, Ford Mustang GT Performance Pack Level 2, and Jaguar I-Pace.

We followed up our Best Car To Buy selection with a look at how we arrived at the 2019 Corvette ZR1 as the winner. The editorial staff compiled our thoughts and described what made the car a winner over its four competitors. It came down to amazing track performance, ridiculous power, and real-world livability.

Aston Martin showed the prototype for its first SUV model for the first time. The British luxury brand also confirmed the DBX name for the new vehicle. The brand completed the SUV's first real-world test at a Welsh Rally stage before it heads off to other parts of the globe for continued testing.

Hyundai priced the Veloster N at $27,785. Buyers can also equip the brand's first hot hatchback for North America with an optional N Performance Package for an additional $2,100, which still keeps the final bill under $30,000. The Veloster N is on sale now.

BMW revealed the 330e plug-in hybrid sedan. The latest variant of the new-generation 3-Series sports a new "XtraBoost" feature. Like a turbocharged engine's overboost function, XtraBoost will deliver extra power if the battery pack has enough charge.