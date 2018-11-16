Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2020 Buick LaCrosse leaked

The first photos of Buick's updated LaCrosse have surfaced.

The photos were discovered by Auto Verdict on the website of China's patent and trademark office and specifically show the Chinese-market LaCrosse. However, we should see many of the same changes introduced here for the 2020 model year. Prototypes for the updated LaCrosse were last spotted in June.

The changes in store for the big sedan include slimmer lights at both ends. The grille has been enlarged and features wings stretching beneath the headlights, lending a greater sense of width to the car. The wings extending from the Buick badge at the rear perform the same role.

The lower front fascia has taken on a more streamlined design and now resembles the unit fitted to Buick's Enspire concept unveiled earlier this year. The rear fascia has only been tweaked with what appears to be a light in the diffuser insert.

Since the LaCrosse's 2017 redesign introduced a new platform, we don't expect any major mechanical updates yet. And don't forget that Buick added an inline-4-based mild-hybrid option for 2018. Above this is a V-6. Buick also sells a LaCrosse Hybrid in China, though this model isn't expected to reach the United States.

The LaCrosse hasn't escaped the current downtrend afflicting the non-premium sedan market. Total sales numbered just 20,161 units in the U.S. in 2017, which is less than half the number sold five years ago.

While there have been reports that the LaCrosse might be dropped, it appears it will have some reprieve for the time being. The car plays an important role in China where demand for roomy sedans is still strong.

Look for the reveal of the updated 2020 LaCrosse in the coming months.