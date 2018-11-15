This 2005 Ford GT was never titled, and it's now for sale





Brand new 2005 Ford GT for sale

Ford's (in)famous vetting process for its modern GT supercar is fairly intense, but there's perhaps something even better for sale currently. This 2005 Ford GT is brand new, never titled, and only shows 6 miles on the odometer.

Hawk Ford in Niles, Illinois, has placed the car for sale, which features a red exterior color with white stripes. Motor Authority confirmed with the dealership that the car is still for sale as of Thursday.

So the story goes, Zimmerman Ford purchased the car when the first-generation GT began production. However, the dealer was never able to sell it, thus, it was never titled.

Hawk Automotive Group swooped in (pun intended) and purchased Zimmerman Ford this past September. The never-titled first-generation GT simply came with the deal, and it now seeks a new owner—it's first true owner.

The previous-generation GT came to life as a centennial celebration present for Ford, which drew heavy inspiration from the famed GT40 racer of the 20th century. The production car graced us for just two model years between 2005 and 2006, and featured a 5.4-liter supercharged V-8 engine that makes 550 horsepower. A six-speed manual transmission was the only option.

When new, the 2005 GT cost a cool $149,995. Hawk Ford has the car listed for a loftier sum of $449,900. That's one heck of a price premium, but perhaps a small price to pay to be the first owner of a brand-new car that exited production 12 years ago. And with 20 percent down, the payment is just $4,903 per month.