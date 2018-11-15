Honda Passport SUV making a comeback for 2019

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Remember the Honda Passport of the 1990s? Well, the SUV is making a comeback for 2019.

Honda on Thursday revealed a teaser video for the new Passport ahead of the world debut on November 27, and confirmed the market launch in early 2019.

The modern Passport will be a mid-size crossover SUV sitting between the CR-V and Pilot in Honda's high-riding lineup. Honda will build the Passport alongside the Pilot in the company's Lincoln, Alabama plant, which suggests the two SUVs may share parts.

2019 Honda Passport teaser

As the teaser video suggests, the Passport will be positioned as Honda's most capable SUV off the road. It will very much be a soft-roader, though, so don't expect to go diving through mud or crawling over boulders with it.

"The new Passport is a more personal, powerful and off-road-capable SUV that hits the sweet spot between daily driving comfort and weekend off-road, all-weather adventure capability," senior vice president of American Honda Motor Co., Henio Arcangeli Jr., said of the vehicle.

We'll get our first look at the Passport at the 2018 Los Angeles auto show, which starts November 28. To learn about some of the other vehicles set to appear, head to our dedicated hub.