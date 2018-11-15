Plug-in hybrid dropped from Cadillac CT6 lineup for 2019

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2017 Cadillac CT6 Plug-In Hybrid

Cadillac's CT6 enters the 2019 model year with a series of comprehensive updates, but unfortunately it also loses its plug-in hybrid option launched just two years ago.

The information was first reported on Tuesday by GM Authority and since confirmed to Motor Authority by a Cadillac spokesman.

The spokesman said the CT6 Plug-In Hybrid is only discontinued in North America, and that Cadillac plans to follow it up with fully electric cars in the coming years.

General Motors will introduce 20 new electric cars by the end of 2023 and some of these will be Cadillacs, the spokesman confirmed.

The CT6 Plug-In Hybrid is exclusively made in China and will likely remain on sale there. Other CT6 variants sold in North America are sourced from a plant in Michigan.

The CT6 Plug-In Hybrid's limited availability and pricey starting price of about $75k meant the car was never going to be a big seller. Just over 10,500 CT6 sedans were sold last year, with only a tiny fraction of these being plug-in hybrids, so the decision isn't too surprising.

The car's powertrain consists of a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4, two electric motors, and an 18.4-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack—which is the same capacity as the Volt's pack. Total system output is 449 horsepower, which enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 5.2 seconds, and the electric range is 31 miles as rated by the EPA.