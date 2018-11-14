VW owners can now unlock their car with Apple's Siri

Nov 14, 2018

VW Car-Net Siri integration

VW Car-Net Siri integration

Volkswagen owners can now tell Apple's Siri to execute a host of commands controlling their cars, including unlock and lock them. The brand announced Monday its Car-Net smartphone integration app has been updated to include Siri functions for Apple users.

Users must run iOS 12 to use the handy new functions, which begin like any other Siri command by saying, "Hey, Siri." VW owners can say things like "Hey, Siri, lock my car" and also sound the horn or flash their car's lights. Although the function will work with all iOS devices, an Apple Watch will truly help make the experience all the more 007-like.

VW's Car-Net app can also handle many of Siri's functions without the voice control. But, let's be honest, the voice control looks much more impressive.

VW said the update also includes other Siri features to stop/start charging the car, the ability to ask Siri where their Volkswagen is parked, and check fuel or the battery's range. Inside the car, Siri can work the defroster and climate control. All of the functions build upon Apple's original Siri Eyes Free system, which launched years ago to keep more drivers focused on the road ahead.

Car-Net also includes a six-month free trial of safety and security features for those that purchase a new VW. The platform includes automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle location, and more. Additionally, three-month SiriusXM Travel Link trial provides fuel prices, sports scores, movie information, and weather data for the navigation system.

Owners ready to experience the Siri voice commands can update or download the latest Car-Net app now.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2020 Audi RS 7 spy shots and video 2020 Audi RS 7 spy shots and video
Aston Martin reveals DBX name, first prototype for SUV Aston Martin reveals DBX name, first prototype for SUV
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque to debut Nov. 22 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque to debut Nov. 22
2019 Ford F-150 RTR performance pickup coming soon 2019 Ford F-150 RTR performance pickup coming soon
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MH Sub I, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.