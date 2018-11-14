VW owners can now unlock their car with Apple's Siri





VW Car-Net Siri integration

Volkswagen owners can now tell Apple's Siri to execute a host of commands controlling their cars, including unlock and lock them. The brand announced Monday its Car-Net smartphone integration app has been updated to include Siri functions for Apple users.

Users must run iOS 12 to use the handy new functions, which begin like any other Siri command by saying, "Hey, Siri." VW owners can say things like "Hey, Siri, lock my car" and also sound the horn or flash their car's lights. Although the function will work with all iOS devices, an Apple Watch will truly help make the experience all the more 007-like.

VW's Car-Net app can also handle many of Siri's functions without the voice control. But, let's be honest, the voice control looks much more impressive.

VW said the update also includes other Siri features to stop/start charging the car, the ability to ask Siri where their Volkswagen is parked, and check fuel or the battery's range. Inside the car, Siri can work the defroster and climate control. All of the functions build upon Apple's original Siri Eyes Free system, which launched years ago to keep more drivers focused on the road ahead.

Car-Net also includes a six-month free trial of safety and security features for those that purchase a new VW. The platform includes automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle location, and more. Additionally, a three-month SiriusXM Travel Link trial provides fuel prices, sports scores, movie information, and weather data for the navigation system.

Owners ready to experience the Siri voice commands can update or download the latest Car-Net app now.