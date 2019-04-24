A prototype for a new Audi RS 7 Sportback based on the second generation of Audi's svelte A7 has been spotted. The car is expected for a reveal this year and will pack over 600 horsepower.

Professional drifter Vaughn Gittin Jr. and his team at RTR Vehicles have launched a performance pickup truck based on the Ford F-150. The truck was previewed by the 600-horsepower F-150 RTR concept unveiled in 2017 and features many of the same upgrades as the concept truck.

Ford plans to invest $500 million in Rivian and use the American EV startup's modular platform to develop a zero-emission vehicle for the Ford brand. The identity of the vehicle wasn't revealed but we know it won't be an electric F-150 that Ford is already working on.

