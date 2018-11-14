Hyundai Veloster N TCR race car being prepped for 2019 Michelin Pilot Challenge

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Hyundai Veloster N

Hyundai currently offers an i30 N-based race car for customer teams competing around the globe in TCR competition. But in markets where the i30 N isn't available, such as the United States, local teams have been seeking a race car based on the related Veloster N.

Hyundai last week finally confirmed that a Veloster N TCR race car is coming, and that the car will be ready in time for the first race of the 2019 Michelin Pilot Challenge. The 10-race series is run alongside the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, with the first race coinciding with the 24 Hours of Daytona on next January.

Bryan Herta Autosport is confirmed to be the sales and support channel for the Veloster N TCR in the U.S. and Canada. The team won both the Team and Manufacturer championships in the TCR class of the 2018 Pirelli World Challenge, using the i30 N TCR.

Like its i30 N sibling, the Veloster N TCR will be produced at Hyundai Motorsport's headquarters in Alzenau, Germany, where Hyundai's World Rally Championship operations are based. The Veloster N TCR will be closely related to the i30 N TCR, with the two sharing around 85 percent of their core components, including a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 delivering 350 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque.

That's quite a bit more powerful than the road-going Veloster N whose own 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 generates 250 hp in standard guise and 275 hp with an available N Performance package.

Naturally, the Veloster N TCR is also quite a bit more expensive than the road-going Veloster N, with its price set at $155,000, or about five times the price of the road car.