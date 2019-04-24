RTR Vehicles, the semi-official Ford performance division founded by professional drifter Vaughn Gittin Jr., is expanding into the pickup scene.

A couple of years back, RTR, whose initials stand for “ready to rock,” rolled out the F-150 RTR concept truck at the SEMA show. It featured a number of performance upgrades, namely a 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 generating over 600 horsepower.

2019 Ford F-150 RTR

Well, the production version has finally been unveiled, though sadly there aren't any power upgrades just yet.

The F-150 RTR arrives for 2019 and can be ordered from select Ford dealerships on any F-150 model apart from the Raptor, with the cost of the upgrade starting at $12,750.

2019 Ford F-150 RTR

The upgrade has been designed to enhance both the performance of the F-150 as well as the looks and includes aggressive fender flares, custom graphics, a signature RTR grille with LED accents, and a chunky front skid plate bearing the RTR logo. For the interior, there's a serialized dash plaque with Gittin Jr.'s signature, and buyers can also opt for a leather package.

Performance upgrades include Fox 2.0 coilovers and shocks for serious off-roading potential, a Ford Performance cat-back exhaust, and 20-inch wheels with chunky 295/55-size Nitto Ridge Grappler tires.

Vaughn Gittin Jr and the Eagle Squadron Mustang

While RTR's mods aren't as extreme as what some other performance shops offer, since they're offered as dealer-installed upgrades, in most cases you keep the factory warranty. And the good news for fans on a budget is that RTR is selling many of the F-150 RTR's parts individually.

“I cannot wait for my fellow truck lovers everywhere to see just how capable and fun the F-150 RTR is whether you are road tripping with the family, carrying supplies or shopping bags, doing some towing, enjoying the trails and roads less traveled, or spraying roost during some off-road excursions,” Gittin Jr., who last year took delivery of a Ford GT, said in a statement. “The goal was to take the already impressive capabilities of the F-150 and enhance the owner and driving experience whether on or off-road.”