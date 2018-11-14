Cadillac's Blackwing V-8 in CT6-V gets its own logo





Cadillac 4.2-liter twin-turbo V-8 Blackwing engine logo

Forget Cadillac's Northstar. The future is Blackwing, and it starts with the 2019 Cadillac CT6-V.

Cadillac has named the sport sedan's new 4.2-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 the Blackwing, and it even comes with a unique logo. GM Authority first discovered the logo a week ago in a trademark filing made by General Motors with the World Intellectual Property Organization for both the United States and Canada.

The logo recalls similar shapes from Cadillac's crest logo and the V-Series emblem itself. The filing states the logo consists of "two stylized wings comprised of six elongated geometric shapes," and it looks mighty appropriate for the CT6-V.

Cadillac originally intended the CT6-V to be a V-Sport model but renamed the vehicle in September after confirming the ATS-V and CTS-V were on their way out. Don't worry, they'll likely be replaced soon by new models based on the upcoming CT4 and CT5 sedans.

2019 Cadillac CT6-V 2019 Cadillac CT6-V 2019 Cadillac CT6-V

GM product chief Mark Reuss, who has oversight over Cadillac President Steve Carlisle, said, "we’ve decided to formally make it a V-Series, signaling the expansion of V-Series," on the short-lived CT6 V-Sport.

Internally, the Blackwing V-8 is known as the LTA. Also look for regular CT6 models to offer the Cadillac-esclusive, DOHC engine, but with a slightly tamer 500 hp.

We imagine the CT6-V won't be the last time we see the 550-hp version, though. In the logo filing, GM said the Blackwing name and logo could appear on "engines for automobiles, sport utility vehicles, trucks, and vans."

While that sounds like typical patent jargon, the next-generation Cadillac Escalade could be a prime candidate for the brand's exclusive engine.