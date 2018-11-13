2020 BMW M340i, 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Ferrari F40 Tribute: Car News Headlines

News
2020 BMW M340i, 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class... Today in Car News
52 minutes ago
Ferrari F40 Tribute by Samir Sadikhov
BMW has revealed what looks to be the sweet spot in the new 3-Series range. The car is the M340i, an M Performance model with a 382-horsepower six and some pretty sophisticated chassis technology. Both rear- and all-wheel drive will be offered, but unfortunately no manual transmission.
Mercedes-Benz's E-Class is about to go under the knife for a mid-cycle facelift. A number of prototypes for the facelifted E-Class have been spotted, revealing some substantial changes are in store for the luxury mid-sizer. The latest shots show a prototype for the sedan body style.
What might the Ferrari F40 look like if it was launched today? A budding designer by the name of Samir Sadikhov has attempted to come up with the answer. The result is his F40 Tribute which does a good job of honoring the Ferrari icon without blatantly copying its lines.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class spy shotsDesigner Samir Sadikhov envisions a modern Ferrari F40
Toyota eyes trimming passenger car lineup to boost profits
Waymo's self-driving taxi service reportedly starts early December
VW is planning to build 50M electric vehicles
Vaughn Gittin Jr. shares his Ford GT with family, fans
2019 Land Rover Range Rover review
Bob Bondurant school of driving closes amid bankruptcy filling
VW, Mercedes-Benz agree to fix diesels in Germany
